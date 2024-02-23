Baldur’s Gate 3 working on “robust” mod support following issues caused by latest patch

Larian Studios has confirmed it is working on “robust” mod support for Baldur’s Gate 3 following issues caused by the recently launched patch 6.

Yesterday (February 22), Larian launched a hotfix to rectify a number of bugs and glitches caused by patch 6, which was released last week. Director of publishing Michael Douse then confirmed the team have also been “working on a robust, cross-platform plan for mod support to be released later in year.”

“We generally don’t talk about things til they’re ready, but as you may have read, we’re making an exception. We love our modding community and we want to support them. It’s coming,” he added.

According to Douse, the team already has a system in place but it still needs testing. “ We’re excited about it. I understand that it sucks when the game is updated and mods break,” he continued, with the Larian community team planning to reach out to modding communities in the near future.

On the official Discord, community strategist WombatMedic shared a longer statement. “We absolutely love that we have such an active modding community across our titles, and have enjoyed seeing that passion grow even stronger with Baldur’s Gate 3. We want to continue making sure you’re getting the best possible experience, which is why we frequently patch the game, although this does inevitably mean that each new patch or hotfix has the potential to become incompatible with your favourite mods,“ with the latest issue disrupting the script editor.

“We know this sucks, we know you want to play with mods, and we want to make this right.”

Larian is currently assembling a team to focus on supporting mod curation, with official mod support set to cover “classes, UI, customisation, spells, and certain assets and game mechanics.”

“As this is no small task, we hope to introduce the initial stages of modding support in our next big patch, which is still several months away,” continued WombatMedic. “Frustrated as you might be now, we’re keen to work with you on this – and have plans to reach out to popular mod authors to talk further and work together to avoid issues in the future.”

Last week, it was confirmed that Hasbro has already earned over £71million in royalties from Baldur’s Gate 3 because the title licensed property from Wizard Of The Coast’s iconic role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons.

Larian also used their platform at the DICE awards to hit out at a number of companies laying-off development staff to maximise profits for shareholders and reiterate the importance of building communities around games.