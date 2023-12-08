NewsGaming News

‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ surprise launches on Xbox after winning Game Of The Year

The hit fantasy title won six awards at The Game Awards 2023

By Ryan Easby
'Baldur's Gate 3' Credit: Larian Studios
'Baldur's Gate 3' Credit: Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been released on Xbox Series X|S. The hit fantasy game was surprise dropped last night (December 7) during The Game Awards 2023.

Baldur’s Gate 3, which is based on the long-running tabletop role-playing game (RPG) Dungeons & Dragons, was released on PC back in August, with a PlayStation version following in September. The Xbox Series X|S version of the RPG was initially delayed due to issues with the split-screen co-op part of the game.

As developer Larian Studios said in a statement to IGN: “We’ve had an Xbox version of Baldur’s Gate 3 in development for some time now. We’ve run into some technical issues in developing the Xbox port that have stopped us feeling 100% confident in announcing it until we’re certain we’ve found the right solutions – specifically, we’ve been unable to get splitscreen co-op to work to the same standard on both Xbox Series X and S, which is a requirement for us to ship.”

Advertisement

This requirement was later dropped after a meeting between Xbox head Phil Spencer and Larian head Swen Vincke during Gamescom 2023.

"Baldur's Gate 3" (Credit: Larian Studios)
‘Baldur’s Gate 3’. (Credit: Larian Studios)

“It’s a game I want to see on the platform, and we have resources that helped in terms of making sure it’s going to,” Spencer stated at the time.

Baldur’s Gate 3 was nominated for nine awards at The Game Awards 2023, winning six of them including Game Of The Year and Best Role-Playing Game.

NME reviewed the game when it was released on PC earlier this year, calling it a “critical hit”. Our reviewer Andy Brown wrote “Larian’s latest role-playing spectacle boasts unmatched worldbuilding, freedom and scale. The scope of Baldur’s Gate 3 should be impossible – but time and time again, it proves there’s no such thing.”

It received an update earlier this month that brought with it a new epilogue, two new difficulty modes and a whole host of bug fixes.

Advertisement

In other gaming news, God Of War Ragnarok is receiving a new DLC next week, adding a roguelike flavour to the title.

You May Like

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement