‘Baldur’s Gate II’ turns 3D in fan-made ‘Neverwinter Nights 2’ mod

A team of modders have come together to recreate BioWare’s classic RPG game Baldur’s Gate II in 3D as a mod for Neverwinter Nights 2.

Dubbed Baldur’s Gate II: Reloaded, this fan-made mod is set to be a remake of both the original Shadows Of Amn base game and the Throne Of Bhaal expansion pack. A new trailer for Reloaded showcases the various playable charter’s new 3D models, as well as faithfully recreated maps, spell effects and more.

In addition, the modding group BGR Team has also created a new orchestral rendition of the Baldur’s Gate II team in order to “enhance the already magnificent soundtrack the game has”.

“Rest assured the team is working against the clock to meet the release deadline: which is somewhere before 2021 ends,” BGR Team member Ignacio wrote in March. “There’s not a set month nor week nor day. Unfortunately, life happens and schedule conflicts arise.”

“If things get so complicated to the point the mod needs to be pushed to 2022, then let this be the first warning, however, trust us when we tell you: nobody wants to finish this more than us and as soon as possible,” he added.

BGR Team also points out in the trailer’s YouTube description that this ongoing project is a “not-for-profit, fan-made mod” that is meant to be a “tribute” to Baldur’s Gate II and its original developer and publisher.

In other recent Baldur’s Gate news, Larian Studios launched the long-awaited Baldur’s Gate III into early access last October. In a glowing four-and-a-half star review, NME’s Jordan Oloman called the game a “rewarding RPG that reflects the creative potential of Dungeons & Dragons”.