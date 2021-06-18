‘Baldur’s Gate III’ definitely not leaving Early Access this year

Larian Studios has confirmed that Baldur’s Gate III will not be leaving Early Access this year “for sure”.

In an interview with GameSpot, the company confirmed that Baldur’s Gate III will be staying in Early Access. Studio founder Swen Vincke said the team is “really trying to get the game done by next year”.

Baldur’s Gate III has been in development for a while now, receiving many patches and hotfixes whilst in Early Access. The Early Access launch took place last October, and in NME’s four-and-a-half-star review, Jordan Oloman called the game “an ambitiously built, well-written tale of adventure framed by lovable companions and stunning fidelity”.

Vincke also spoke about the nature of future updates to Baldur’s Gate III, saying the next will focus on fan feedback more than adding new elements to the game.

“It’s an update that focuses on a lot of the feedback that we’ve been getting,” he said of the so-far unannounced update, “It’s more focused on features than it is on new content.”

When asked about further elements that could be added to Baldur’s Gate III, Vincke explained that the creation of key game aspects is the only focus right now. “We are so focused on making the game itself, and it’s such a beast to develop,” he said.

In related news, Baldur’s Gate II has been given a 3D makeover in a fan-made mod for Neverwinter Nights 2.

Dubbed Baldur’s Gate II: Reloaded, this fan-made mod is set to be a remake of both the original Shadows Of Amn base game and the Throne Of Bhaal expansion pack.