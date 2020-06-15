‘Baldur’s Gate III’ to enter early access as soon as August

Larian Studios has revealed that Baldur’s Gate III could enter early access as soon as this August.

Swen Vincke, the head of Larian Studios, announced the planned early access release window during the Guerrilla Collective presentation on Saturday (June 13). However, he also cautioned that the date is just a possibility as the studio’s working-from-home environment – due to the COVID-19 pandemic – has affected development and “wasn’t necessarily the easiest thing in the world”.

Vincke added that the studio has “managed to make a lot of progress since [players] last saw the game at PAX East”. He also noted that motion capturing for the game, which had been put on hold due to the pandemic, has resumed and if his team can “hit a certain speed with the recordings”, the game might be able to achieve its August early access release schedule.

Advertisement

In the update, Vincke also unveiled improvements to the game’s combat system, such as camera movement and the general flow, increased integration of the Dungeons & Dragons ruleset and how in-game narration works.

Watch Larian Studios’ Baldur’s Gate III presentation below.

The studio is set to unveil all the updates to the game later this week on Thursday (June 18), during D&D Live 2020. The showcase is set to be a live steam playthrough, much like the company’s presentation during PAX East 2020.

Last month, Larian released a short 40-second teaser featuring never-before-seen Baldur’s Gate III footage. They include previously unseen locations, characters casting high-level spells and a sneak peek at the game’s stealth mechanic.

Advertisement

Baldur’s Gate III will be available on PC and Google Stadia when it enters early access. It’s currently unknown if there are plans to port the game to consoles, although design producer David Walgrave previously said that “I don’t know if it would be capable of being able to actually run on [current-gen consoles]”.