‘Baldur’s Gate III’ will no longer release in August, new date coming soon

Larian Studios has revealed that Baldur’s Gate III will no longer release this August and that a new date will be announced soon.

The news was brought to light via the official Baldur’s Gate III Twitter page, which updated fans that the game “won’t hit August, but it’s just around the corner”. The company further stated it will be announcing a new release date and “big news” during a Panel From Hell on August 18.

Good news and bad news. BG3 won’t hit August, but it’s just around the corner. We’ll be announcing the release date, as well as big news on the Panel From Hell alongside @geoffkeighley, @LarAtLarian and the Larian crew. Tune in Aug 18th. https://t.co/mz5Nsx5YaR pic.twitter.com/cyUPwztb6p — Baldur's Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) August 4, 2020

It was announced earlier during a Guerrilla Collective presentation this year that Baldur’s Gate 3 was aiming to enter early access from as soon as August. The company did however express reservations, stating that this date might not be possible due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

Swen Vincke, the head of Larian Studios, revealed that work on motion capturing for Baldur’s Gate III had begun again, after being been put on hold indefinitely due to the pandemic. At the time, Vincke had hoped the game might have been able to hit an August release window.

Last month (July), Larian Studios addressed fans in a community update on Steam in regards to the game’s progress. “We know you all want to know when we’ll release Baldur’s Gate III into early access but you’ll have to be a bit more patient before we can announce an exact date,” the company said. “The one thing we can tell you is that we are making good progress.”

Earlier this year, the game received an extended gameplay presentation, which looked at various changes the game had made, including the combat system, dialogue options and stealth mechanics.

Baldur’s Gate III will be available on PC and Google Stadia when it launches later this year.