Bandai Namco announces ‘Elden Ring’ anniversary event, convincing some fans DLC is coming

Bandai Namco Nordics has announced an event to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Elden Ring.

Taking to Twitter, the Scandinavian division of Banda Namco invited fans to “save the date”, with the celebration taking place February 25.

“Welcome to our Elden Ring one year anniversary celebration in Stockholm,” continued the publisher.

“On February 25, we invite you all to celebrate with us at Red Bull Gaming Sphere in Stockholm.”

The event, which will be live streamed on Twitch, is set to feature a live show, giveaways, contests, exclusive prizes and a pub quiz, alongside drinks, cosplay and a PvP event.

However this announcement has led many fans to assume an announcement about downloadable content (DLC) or expansion packs is on the horizon. Sharing the above tweet in the official Elden Ring subreddit, one fan wrote “possible DLC news?” with the accompanying thread attracting over 500 comments discussing more Elden Ring content.

The possibility of an expansion to Elden Ring has been the subject of much debate in recent months. Back in October, dataminers Lance McDonald and Zullie The Witch uncovered evidence of new areas and potential ray tracing support in the game’s 1.07 patch, while another dataminer discovered cut quests and reserved slots for potential future bosses in the code.

It comes as almost every FromSoftware title has received DLC in one form or another.

Last year, director Hidetaka Miyazaki hinted at further Elden Ring content after winning Game Of The Year at The 2022 Game Awards.

“We have faced some many difficulties while developing this game, so as a director, I’m really relieved. This might not be the right thing to say on the occasion of receiving this award, but I have already (decided) to create even more interesting games than this one.”

“As for Elden Ring, we still have several more things we want to do so getting this award really, really encourages us,” he added, suggesting plenty more updates in the near future.

