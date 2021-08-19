Bandai Namco confirms new ‘Ace Combat’ is in development

Bandai Namco has announced that work has begun on a new Ace Combat game, with ILCA the main developer for the title.

Announced last night during a 25th anniversary Ace Combat retrospective event broadcast on the official Ace Combat YouTube channel, the new game will be a joint venture between Bandai Namco and ILCA, which previously worked on the cinematic and environments for Ace Combat 7.

In the past, ILCA was also the main developer for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the Switch remakes of DS titles, Pokémon Diamond and Pearl.

As translated by Gematsu, series producer Kazutoki Kono ended the online retrospective event by saying that “more than anything, I hope fans are happy to know that the next game is underway”. He continued by explaining that “with this new staff, we’re creating a new Ace Combat, a new era. I don’t know where we’ll be in the next 25 years, but the Ace Combat series will continue, and to everyone who supports us and creates with me, I will continue to give it my all.”

The new game will use Unreal Engine 5, but there are no more details regarding the title, such as release dates or platforms it will be available on.

Fans were also informed that Ace Combat 7 is still being supported, with new Japan Air Self-Defence Force aircraft skins being released for free on August 31. Besides the new aircraft skins, it also features classic background music from past games during multiplayer matches. Bandai Namco has also confirmed that more DLC packs are planned to follow in the future.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown sold over three million copies, making it the best-selling game in the series to date. Earlier in the year, it was removed from the PlayStation Now streaming service.