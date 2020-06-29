Bandai Namco delays ‘Tales Of Arise’ indefinitely

Bandai Namco has postponed the launch of Tales Of Arise, the next instalment of its long-running Tales series.

The delay was announced by game producer Yusuke Tomizawa, who said that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has “affected some aspects of development”, and his team requires “more time” to ensure the game is up to their standard.

“The goal for Tales Of Arise is to provide a familiar but innovative gameplay experience to fans of the series,” he wrote, “while pushing the technical envelope to deliver a high level of graphical quality to impress both long-time players and those who have never played a Tales game.”

“However, we will need more time to achieve the quality and provide the gorgeous experience we envision for our players, and therefore we decided to delay the launch timing for Tales Of Arise.”

No launch window was specified by Tomizawa, but he promised that an update “will be provided once we have more details to share”. Read his full statement here.

Tales Of Arise was first unveiled at E3 2019, and was scheduled to launch sometime this year for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. When released, Tales Of Arise will be the 17th game in the main Tales series. It will also be the first since Tales Of Berseria, which launched in 2016 for the PS3 and PS4, as well as on PC the following year.

Bandai Namco is also currently developing New Pokémon Snap, the sequel to the beloved Nintendo 64 classic, Pokémon Snap. It is set for release on the Nintendo Switch, although a launch date has yet to be announced.