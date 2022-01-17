Bandai Namco reveals 10 minutes of ‘Tales of Luminaria’ anime footage

Publisher Bandai Namco has released a lengthy first-look at the upcoming anime adaptation of its mobile RPG, Tales of Luminaria.

With the full title, Tales of Luminaria: The Fateful Crossroad the anime is based on the smartphone game that launched globally on Android and iOS in November 2021. Like the game, which features 21 characters with intersecting storylines, The Fateful Crossroad will be “woven together from the journeys of 21 protagonists”.

Produced by anime studio Kamikaze Douga, which was previously responsible for Batman Ninja, Bandai Namco says “a story will be told that can only be seen here”.

The official description of the anime reads:

“Long ago, this land was home to beasts the size of mountains. Mana overflowed from their remains, drawing people who sought that power, and civilizations sprang up. People came to revere these mana-producing creatures, which they named “Primordial Beasts.” They built their lives around them. Thus began the worship of the Primordial Beasts.

Time flowed ever onward, to the present day…

War erupts between the Jerle Federation, an alliance of countries who worship the Primordial Beasts, and the Gildllan Empire, which has enjoyed explosive development thanks to advanced technology. The fires of war are stoked with each passing day.

Leo, a young federation knight-in-training, heads out to complete a mission in Lunne, a town formerly under imperial control, now located near the border. With him are his childhood friend and fellow trainee, Celia, and their instructor, Lisette.

Who should be waiting for them but Hugo, a former friend turned traitor to the federation, now a soldier of the empire…”

Anime is a constant companion to the Tales of RPG series. The core games, such as Tales of Arise, are noted for their anime designs and cutscenes, while previous entries in the franchise – including Tales of Phantasia, Tales of Vesperia, and Tales of the Abyss – have received their own anime adaptations.

Tales of Luminaria: The Fateful Crossroad will premiere on January 20 on anime streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation, and will be available in original Japanese language or an English dubbed, the latter starring Aaron Dismuke of Fullmetal Alchemist fame as Leo, and One Piece’s Eric Vale as Hugo.

