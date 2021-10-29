‘Banjo-Kazooie’ composer releases album of remixed songs

Banjo-Kazooie composer Grant Kirkhope has released a 10-track album featuring remixed versions of the original 1998 songs.

The new album, titled Banjo-Kazooie Rejiggyed, was reported on by VGC and features modern remixes of themes such as Gobi’s Valley, Freezeey Peak, Click Clock Wood, and more.

This album release comes as fans of Banjo-Kazooie learned that the N64 classic platformer will be available as part of the Nintendo Switch Online N64 library. The game’s original developer, Rare, released a statement that read:

“It’s a pleasure to be ushering the bear and bird onto Nintendo’s latest console, offering another modern way (alongside Xbox Game Pass and Rare Replay) to savour its many collectibles and googly eyes.”

Banjo-Kazooie was first released on the N64 back in 1998. The platformer was met with widespread critical and consumer praise and spawned two console sequels and two handheld releases. One of the things that really caught people’s attention was the game’s iconic soundtrack, so fans will be pleased they can now dive back in.

Although developer Rare is owned by Microsoft, the company has worked with Nintendo to bring both the titular duo Banjo and Kazooie, and Minecraft Steve to Super Smash Bros Ultimate as part of the game’s DLC.

Kirkhope was brought on board to compose new Banjo-Kazooie music when the duo were added to the Smash Bros roster, making Kirkhope one of the first Western composers to make music for not only Smash Bros, but also Nintendo’s famous mascot, Mario.

The album, Banjo-Kazooie Rejiggyed, can be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, and Deezer.

In other news today, Ubisoft has revealed that upcoming Assassin’s Creed Infinity will not be a free-to-play game, and Facebook has officially rebranded as Meta amidst whistleblowing that the company is amplifying harmful content.