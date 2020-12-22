‘Banjo-Kazooie’ creator believes ‘Super Smash Bros’ could save the series

Banjo Kazooie’s creator Steve Mayles has said that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate “could well be the game that saved” the series.

Speaking on Twitter, Mayles discussed his time working on the Nintendo 64 game Banjo-Tooie and how at the same time “a certain game was released that involved Nintendo characters ‘duking it out’”, referring to Super Smash Bros on the same console.

Mayles later added that he believes “20 years later it could well be the game that saved Banjo-Kazooie”, since the duo were added last year as a playable fighter. He finished with a potential teaser to fans, asking what they expect next year for the “bear and bird”.

When we were working on Banjo-Tooie, a certain game was released that involved Nintendo characters 'duking it out'. 20 years later it could well be the game that saved Banjo-Kazooie. What will next year bring for bear and bird? pic.twitter.com/0o0vW89Bkd — Steve Mayles (@WinkySteve) December 21, 2020

While the comments could be read as being suggestive towards a new entry in the series, the original game’s composer Grant Kirkhope also spoke out on Twitter about the series.

Looking back at the revival of Crash Bandicoot, Kirkhope commented on how “the remaster sold fantastically well, but the new game hasn’t sold as many”, guessing that Banjo-Kazooie would follow a similar pattern. Kirkhope added in another tweet that he “doubt[s] we’ll ever see a new BK game”.

My take on a new BK game. Looking at Crash Bandicoot, the remaster sold fantastically well, but the new game hasn’t sold as many (yet?). I’m guessing BK would be the same. Just my take …. — Grant KirkNog (@grantkirkhope) December 21, 2020

So honestly my mind hasn’t changed, I doubt we’ll ever see a new BK game — Grant KirkNog (@grantkirkhope) December 21, 2020

Both Mayles and Kirkhope no longer work at Rare, the developer behind the Banjo-Kazooie series. Mayles has since moved onto Playtonic Games, where he has worked on the Yooka-Laylee series – a spiritual successor to the classic platformer.

A mainline entry for Banjo-Kazooie hasn’t been seen since 2008 when the duo starred in Nuts & Bolts, a game based around building vehicles and completing objectives with custom creations. Xbox boss Phil Spencer has previously said the series revival is “up to the studios”.

The pair have been added into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as a playable fighter and have since been joined by others, including Final Fantasy VII’s Sephiroth and Minecraft’s Steve.