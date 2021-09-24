Rare‘s Nintendo 64 (N64) classic 3D platformer Banjo-Kazooie is officially coming to Nintendo Switch.

During the Nintendo Direct last night (September 23), Nintendo announced the Switch Online subscription service would be getting an expansion pack adding N64 and Sega Mega Drive games to the library.

Banjo Kazooie was shown in a sneak peek as an N64 game that would be added to the library after launch, which also includes The Legend Of Zelda: Majora’s Mask and Pokémon Snap.

Here's a sneak peek at the Nintendo 64 games that will be added to #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack after launch. pic.twitter.com/dc2wYrGODs — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) September 23, 2021

Rare was a major second-party developer for Nintendo since the days of the SNES where it created the Donkey Kong Country series, while its other hits on the N64 include Goldeneye and Perfect Dark, until it was acquired by Microsoft in 2002.

Although part of a rival platform holder, this hasn’t prevented Banjo-Kazooie from returning to a Nintendo platform, as the pair were previously added as a fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Rare also responded to the news, tweeting, “It’s a pleasure to be ushering the bear and bird onto Nintendo’s latest console, offering another modern way (alongside Xbox Game Pass and Rare Replay) to savour its many collectibles and googly eyes”.

You saw it right – our '90s classic Banjo-Kazooie is heading to Nintendo Switch! It’s a pleasure to be ushering the bear and bird onto Nintendo's latest console, offering another modern way (alongside @XboxGamePass and Rare Replay) to savour its many collectibles and googly eyes. https://t.co/XAsA6x6svH pic.twitter.com/F8RV5J9bJ5 — Rare Ltd. (@RareLtd) September 23, 2021

Yooka-Laylee developer Playtonic Games, whose founders were among the original team members behind Banjo-Kazooie, also shared its delight to see its “old friends” return to a Nintendo platform with a tweet.

While a price has yet to be confirmed, the N64 and Sega Mega Drive expansion pack is set to launch sometime in October, which include classics like Super Mario 64, The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time, and Mario Kart 64, as well as cult hits like Operation: Winback and Sin And Punishment all at launch.

Elsewhere, Microsoft’s Perfect Dark reboot will be bringing on Crystal Dynamics, the developer behind the 2013 Tomb Raider reboot, while also confirming that it will be a “first-person spy thriller”.