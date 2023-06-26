Barbie’s pink Chevrolet is coming to ‘Forza Horizon 5’

Forza Horizon 5 is getting Barbie’s iconic pink Corvette from the upcoming Barbie movie.

Microsoft has revealed that Barbie will be racing into its flagship Forza game with the addition of the classic 1956 Chevrolet Corvette EV Corvette.

“Bringing Barbie’s signature flair to our gaming platform, we’re honoring all that there is to love about this iconic role model,” said Kirsten Ward, the vice president of Xbox integrated marketing, in an official statement. “Her persevering optimism, wide-ranging career journey and never-ending capacity for self-discovery.

However, that’s not all – you can cruise around Mexico in Ken’s 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup, too.

Barbie… in Forza?? Check your Message Center today to receive the very special 1956 Chevrolet ‘Barbie Movie’ Corvette EV and Ken’s 2022 GMC ‘Barbie Movie’ HUMMER EV Pickup, now available for download! And see @BarbieTheMovie only in theaters July 21. pic.twitter.com/jpN5DhqUWk — Forza Horizon (@ForzaHorizon) June 26, 2023

Both cars are being made available to all players today and will be available in Forza Horizon 5 via the in-game Message Center for players to download.

Once downloaded, the cars will appear in your in-game garage.

As well as these tie-in rides, Microsoft is partnering with Warner Bros. Pictures and Mattel to highlight some of the ways women can get involved in gaming with a special video.

“Hear about the different careers in gaming as those who work on the Forza franchise speak about their own career journeys, motivations, and personal Barbie connections,” said Ward. “Fans can also see the video debut as part of a very special livestream on July 14th from the World of Barbie, where fans can learn about Barbie and see our hosts race in Barbie and Ken rides from the movie, in Forza Horizon 5.”

If that’s not enough, there’s also the chance to win a gaudy custom Xbox Series S that’s been designed with Barbie’s dreamhouse in mind.

You can enter the prize draw from July 10 at Microsoft Rewards. Meanwhile, the Barbie movie opens in the UK on July 21, 2023.

