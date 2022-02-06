‘Batman Arkham Collection’ on Nintendo Switch listed by French retailer

A French retailer has listed the Batman Arkham Collection as coming to Nintendo Switch and says it will release later this year.

French retailer WT&T has listed the game for the Switch as releasing on August 31, 2022. The same retailer also listed The Witcher 3 and Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection for the Switch before both of those were officially announced as well.

The listing provides little else apart from the date and platform but does give the game a PEGI rating of 18 plus. This is because Batman: Arkham Knight is rated 18 and over.

Here’s the content in the collection as it was released on Steam:

Batman: Arkham Asylum Game of the Year Edition

Batman: Arkham City – Game of the Year Edition

Batman: Arkhan Knight

Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass

The collection costs £49.99 on Steam, with the French retailer listing it at €59.99.

Considering the game size of some of these titles and the graphical requirements of Arkham Knight, in particular, we may be seeing a situation similar to the Kingdom Hearts releases on Switch, with one or all of these games played through the cloud instead of the cartridge.

The Nintendo Switch has now even outsold the Wii, at over 103million units sold.

Earlier in the month, a job listing at Gotham Knights studio WB Montréal confirms the studio is working on a “new AAA title”. Many are hoping for a game with Superman, although that has not been confirmed.

In other news, itch.io has said that NFTs are a “scam” on Twitter after being asked about their stance by users.

“If you think they are legitimately useful for anything other than the exploitation of creators, financial scams, and the destruction of the planet then we ask that [you] please reevaluate your life choices,” itch.io added.