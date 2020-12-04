Two obscure ‘Batman: Arkham Knight’ skins are now free for all players

Rocksteady Studios has re-released two Batman: Arkham Knight skins, five years after the game’s launch.

The Zur En Arrh and Anime Batman skins are now available to all players for free. The cosmetics were previously given to players who logged into the Batman: Arkham Knight through WBplay, a now-defunct platform that functioned much like Ubisoft’s Uplay.

“You asked, and we couldn’t help but answer with a little gift just in time for the holiday season. From today, all Batman: Arkham Knight players can access the Zur En Arrh and Anime Batman skins via a free update,” the developer said.

Check out the skins below.

The Zur En Arrh skin dates back to 1958, when DC Comics first debuted the alien character Tlano in Batman issue #113. On the other hand, the Anime Batman skin, as the name suggests, is based on Batman: Gotham Knight, a 2008 Japanese anime adaptation of the superhero.

Batman: Arkham Knight is the fourth mainline instalment of the Batman: Arkham video game series, published by Warner Bros. Games. The company recently announced Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, which is set in Arkham universe.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is currently in development at Rocksteady Studios for PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. The game is scheduled for release in 2022.

WB Games is also working on a separate game based on the Batman IP: Gotham Knights. However, despite featuring many of the same characters, the upcoming 2021 release will be set in its own universe.