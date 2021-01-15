Battle.net’s “biggest front-end upgrade” in years is on the way

Battle.net 2.0 is due to arrive sometime in the coming weeks, and it is set to be the biggest upgrade since the client launched in 1996.

Announced yesterday (January 14), Blizzard Entertainment revealed the biggest updates in Battle.net 2.0 will come straight from the beta version, albeit in a more polished format.

Key features include the ability to arrange and favourite games as the user sees fit. This also strikes a clear divide between Blizzard games and those from other companies, which allows for a more streamlined atmosphere.

Advertisement

Friends will also be a more prominent feature, with status and activity highlighted by game. Messages and notifications will now come through a combined centre. There will even be a full social interface with news and game updates taking centre stage in the form of a rolling full-screen layout.

Blizzard will roll out the upgrade to parts of North America first, in order to regulate stability. After a few weeks, this will be applied to every other country.

Accessibility features will also be receiving an important revamp, implementing screen reader support and contrast options. Keyboard navigation will be supported across most features of the app.

In their website announcement, the Battle.net team said; “This is just the beginning of new features coming to Battle.net; we’ll keep iterating, improving, and adding to the app over time.

“Battle.net has been a huge part of our history going back to the release of the original Diablo in 1996. We’re proud of how it’s helped people connect and play Blizzard games together quickly and easily. With the latest release, we want to welcome players of all ability levels and make sure they have a smooth time navigating the app.”