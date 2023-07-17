‘BattleBit Remastered’ is coming to Steam Deck

BattleBit Remastered is on its way to the Steam Deck, so it will soon let its tens of thousands of players get into the game whenever and wherever they choose to play.

As announced in the official Discord server for the game (via SteamDeckHQ), esports system and anti-cheat software FACEIT is rolling out a new version to support Linux and Steam Deck. BattleBit Remastered will be the first game to be running on this version and it’s said to be a “more casual version” than the predecessor, though what that means isn’t clear at this present moment.

Neither the expected time frame for the new version of FACEIT or the game’s arrival on Steam Deck is stated. With this in mind, though, BattleBit Remastered is still seeing significant engagement on Steam with praise for the economical approach to its content.

Priced at $15 (£12.79), BattleBit Remastered supports 254 player servers with proximity voice chat for players scrambling across more than 19 multiplayer maps. Like Battlefield, the arenas are also highly destructible, and the community has warmly welcomed BattleBit Remastered for everything that it offers for gamers on a budget.

Moving forward into the future, BattleBit Remastered players will look forward to “new weapons, gadgets, maps, and remakes of existing maps,” and the developers are planning to recruit an in-house anti-cheat team.

With a three-person team working over the course of six years, BattleBit Remastered is one of 2023’s success stories, selling 1.8million copies in the two weeks after its release on Steam. Since then, the peak player count has hit 87,000 with about 30,000 players in the game at the time of writing, “blowing [the developer’s] expectations out of the water.”

