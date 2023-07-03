‘BattleBit Remastered’ outlines bright future after “overwhelming” launch

Following the breakout success of low-poly shooter BattleBit Remastered, its three-person development team has shared an update recapping their last few weeks and outlining what’s next for the game.

Since launching on June 15, BattleBit Remastered has become an unexpected success story for its small team, with the first-person shooter attracting tens of thousands of concurrent players and temporarily being the top-selling game on Steam.

In a blog published over the weekend (July 1), BattleBit Remastered‘s creators shared they “could not be more grateful for the overwhelming reception” it has received.

“Our record high concurrent player count blew our expectations out of the water,” the blog reads. “We’d like to reiterate that our team is dedicated to this game and its future.”

However, the developer admitted that BattleBit Remastered‘s launch has not been entirely smooth sailing.

While the shooter weathered day-long Distributed Denial Of Service (DDoS) attacks in its first week, a week later the attackers found an exploit in the game’s firewall. This was used by attackers to bring down specific servers, including “servers that content creators were in to inflict as much damage to BattleBit’s reputation as possible”.

While BattleBit Remastered‘s creators admit this “significantly affected” development, the exploit has been patched — and the team is now looking ahead to the game’s future.

In terms of new content, fans can expect “new weapons, gadgets, maps, and remakes of existing maps,” along with extra game modes and community servers dedicated to running specific game modes.

Elsewhere, the developers plan to hire a dedicated anti-cheat team, while bug fixes, quality-of-life improvements, and weekly development talks will continue.

