‘Battlefield 2042’ accessed by a player early thanks to pre-load

Despite not releasing until later this month, a player seems to have gained access to the whole of Battlefield 2042 via pre-loading the game.

This comes from user ‘aaronfrogy’ playing the game on Xbox, despite it not releasing until November 19. Originally reported by VGC, the footage shows aaronfrogy going through all the different multiplayer modes in the game, and being able to host a match on Xbox Series X|S.

The clips see aaronfrogy facing off against bots, as the online servers are yet to have actual players before the game officially releases. It looks like game modes in Battlefield Portal are broken up into experiences, with players able to choose between Battlefield 2042, Battlefield 1942, Battlefield: Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 3.

Battlefield 2042 releases on November 19 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, and you can read our thoughts from the preview here.

You can also find out everything you’ll need to know ahead of the game’s release here, like the title’s maps, exactly how Portal mode will work, and all the details about the new weather system as well.

EA Play and Xbox Game Pass subscribers will also get a 10-hour trial of the title available from November 12, a full week before the game’s official release.

The new Portal game mode will see players able to create their own playlists from existing Battlefield titles, so future weapons could face off against Second World War technology, or teams can face off against each other with only knives and defibrillators instead.

In other news, it appears as though DRM software company Denuvo was having server problems over the weekend, which led to many single-player games being unplayable with a “server error” message.