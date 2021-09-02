‘Battlefield 2042’ accidental listing suggests beta will begin next week

Dates included on a now-changed listing for Battlefield 2042 seems to suggest that the shooter’s first beta will start as soon as next week.

A listing for Battlefield 2042 on Media World stated that anyone who has pre-ordered the game will be able to play the beta from September 6 to September 11. Though the dates have now been removed, a screenshot of the listing with those dates included can be viewed at VGC.

While EA has previously shared that a beta would be available in the month of September, no specific date had yet been confirmed. An EA spokesperson has declined to comment on the dates seemingly leaked in the listing, repeating to VGC that “our open beta release window is September”.

The beta, which will take place a month before the game releases on October 22, will be available on all versions of the game (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5 and PC).

Last month, over 20 minutes of technical playtest footage leaked online, leading to EA warning players that breaking the NDA (non-disclosure agreement) attached to the test could lead to a ban from the full game. Unfortunately, one cheat provider has already listed a range of Battlefield 2042 cheats for sale.

In the run-up to launch we have been reporting everything we know about Battlefield 2042, including key multiplayer details and a look at the chaotic Portal mode, which EA has described as a “love letter” to fans of the Battlefield series.

