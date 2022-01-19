‘Battlefield 2042’ adds an update to the scoreboard

Following a tepid response to Battlefield 2042 on release, EA has been planning to update the game in response to player feedback.

According to its official Twitter account Battlefield Direct Communication, several updates will be released over the coming weeks. These updates include a “scoreboard refresh”, which will show players where they rank across the server they are in.

Let's talk about the next set of updates coming to #Battlefield2042 and what to expect in the coming weeks Here's a thread with news on upcoming patches, Portal XP Changes, and updates on requested features like Scoreboard & Cross Platform VOIP 🧵👀 pic.twitter.com/bxkutjh97S — Battlefield Direct Communication (@BattlefieldComm) January 19, 2022

The developers showed off a work in progress for the new scoreboard with promises that there is more to come.

“Scoreboard will receive further updates beyond this refresh – this isn’t a one and done deal for us. Expect to see us iterate on this further once it’s live in-game, and we look forward to your feedback once this new Scoreboard goes live in February.”

Many players were initially disappointed that they could not see how they ranked individually following a match, wanting to evaluate their own performance rather than that of the whole team. While there were concerns that this could lead to skill-based toxic behaviour towards lower ability players, it seems EA has decided to give players what they have asked for.

However, the responses to the tweet appear to be mostly negative. Some users complain that the new UI looks “cluttered”, while others highlight missing features such as players’ total deaths. Others are concerned that they will still have to wait for these needed improvements to be implemented.

In NME‘s Battlefield 2042 review Jake Tucker praised the user creation available in the Portal mode but was overall disappointed. “Battlefield 2042‘s biggest problem is it tries to deliver power to the players at the expense of everything else. However, when every player is exceptional all of the time, the end result is that everything just appears altogether ordinary.”

