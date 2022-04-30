‘Battlefield 2042’ and ‘FIFA 22’ look set to arrive on Xbox Game Pass

An update to the store pages for Battlefield 2042 and FIFA 22 suggests that both games will be coming to Xbox Game Pass in the near future.

This week, Xbox storefront pages for both Battlefield 2042 and FIFA 22 have been updated with the Game Pass logo (thanks, XGP).

While nothing’s been confirmed just yet, the update strongly suggests that both games may join Microsoft‘s Xbox Game Pass service in the near future.

Microsoft is yet to reveal what’s coming to the library in May, so it’s possible that both of EA’s games will be added to the catalogue in coming weeks.

However, several of next month’s additions to Xbox Game Pass have already been confirmed.

Samurai platformer Trek To Yomi will be available from day one on Xbox and PC Game Pass when it launches on May 5, and NME recently got to preview the game ahead of its release.

This War Of Mine: Final Cut will be added when it launches on May 10, and later in the month Sniper Elite 5 (which NME also previewed) will join the subscription-based service on May 26.

If Battlefield 2042 joins these games on the Game Pass next month, first-time players can expect a shooter that’s been updated significantly since its rough launch in November.

Developer EA DICE has spent the last few months addressing a litany of issues raised by the Battlefield 2042 community. In March the developer added a long-awaited scoreboard feature, while an update in April delivered “over 400” bug fixes and quality of life changes.

In other gaming news, Genshin Impact‘s Update 2.7 has been delayed due to “project progress.”

While fans will have to wait a little longer for new content, some information on the update has already been datamined – suggesting a Kuki Shinobu banner will be included in 2.7.