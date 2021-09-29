‘Battlefield 2042’ beta detailed, alongside how XP and progression work

More details have emerged concerning the Battlefield 2042 beta happening in October, including game modes, progression and cosmetics, and a new gameplay trailer.

Running between October 6 to 9, with early access available for pre-orders or EA Play members from October 6 to 7, the beta will feature 128-player Conquest on the Orbital map. Players will be fighting around the site of an imminent rocket launch, with different sectors of the map filled with control points, instead of the series previous individual control points.

The below gameplay video shows off what players can expect from the map.

More information about the progression and cosmetics of the game were also revealed in a blog post. Whilst in the beta, players will be given pre-unlocked weapons, vehicles and gadgets so they can jump right in before the full game releases.

Open beta progress will not carry over to the full game when it releases however.

XP works much like you’d expect, with working the objective and sticking with your squad yielding the most. Kills, assists and support actions will also help players level up. Player levels also give weapons, gadgets and cosmetics, with 99 the max level, which can then be reset to S-levels up to S999 to show off your skill.

Ribbons will also be returning in Battlefield 2042, which each have three levels tied to gameplay objectives, with progression in each during a round yielding better XP rewards. Some of these ribbons include:

Objective Ribbon: play the objective

Wingman Ribbon: support via revives and assists

Logistics Ribbon: Heal, resupply and repair vehicles

Intel Ribbon: spot enemies or disrupt equipment

Combat Ribbon: kill players and destroy vehicles

Equipment like weapons and vehicles will also have individual mastery ranks, with corresponding criteria netting certain rewards (like a scope for a gun) for that specific piece of equipment.

Cosmetics can then either be earned through gameplay or purchased outright, and they can apply to the player character, weapons (as both skins and charms) and vehicles. The blog post doesn’t mention how these cosmetics can be individually purchased, whether that be through a specific currency, loot boxes, or as part of a battle pass.

Battlefield 2042 releases on November 19 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

In other news, New World had just shy of 1million concurrent viewers on its official launch day yesterday (September 28).