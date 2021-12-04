‘Battlefield 2042’ might not utilise the Santa skin this holiday

Following disappointment from fans that a Santa style skin would be implemented in the first-person shooter title, Battlefield 2042’s official twitter has given an official response.

Players took to social media on Thursday (December 2) following leaks which showed a number of holiday skins EA DICE had created for Battlefield 2042. They were outspoken in their distaste for the apparent holiday drops with one Redditor saying:

“Dice expects me to be able to take the game seriously with literal Santa Claus running around shooting people in what’s supposed to be a world where billions are displaced, natural disasters are destroying the planet, and there’s about to be a massive world proxy war.”

Since then the official twitter account for Battlefield 2042, @BattlefieldComm, has released a statement on the issue.

Today some of you accidentally got a glimpse of some Holiday themed cosmetics and we wanted to help clarify their intended usage #Battlefield Here's a thread where we can help to share some insight 🧵👀 pic.twitter.com/ssiXVhlLkl — Battlefield Direct Communication (@BattlefieldComm) December 2, 2021

“Development for Live Service requires us to work months in advance, and enables us to have options when we reach key moments in our first year. Today, we have other priorities, and so whilst we have the skins, we presently have no plans to utilize all of them this Holiday.”

“We also create unique cosmetics for single time use in special #Battlefield Portal modes to further enhance the fantasy in special events. Throughout our live service, you may occasionally encounter these mode locked cosmetics, which don’t impact the rest of the game.”

The Santa skin which is called Legendary Father Winter skin and was designed for the specialist Pyotr Boris Guskovsky, is not commented on specifically. However, it appears that it made this statement on twitter to dampen concerns about certain skins inclusion in the game this season.

The use of “all of them” does not rule out the implementation of the skin though. Players will have to wait to see if the skin to put into Battlefield 2042 as a one off item in its Portal mode, if at all.

