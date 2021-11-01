‘Battlefield 2042’ PC tech trailer shows off how great it looks

A new PC tech trailer for Battlefield 2042 has been released. It showcases some of the PC-exclusive Nvidia enhancements that the game will benefit from – providing you have the right graphics card.

In a partnership between Nvidia, EA and DICE, Battlefield 2042 will feature Nvidia DLSS, Nvidia Reflex and Ray Tracing support. As the video demonstrates, there will be ray-traced ambient occlusion along with Nvidia DLSS. The latter means improved performance without a loss of image quality. Finally, Nvidia Reflex means that system latency will be optimised which should mean better shot accuracy – providing you’re a good shot, anyhow. At least you won’t be able to blame the hardware for any missed hits.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lj9LLUUuKqg

Effectively, the thinking is that PC gamers will get the best out of Battlefield 2042 providing they have a GeForce RTX-based graphics card. That will lead to higher detail levels and uncapped frame rates, pleasing many players.

Recent videos have shown off three new multiplayer maps in the game. It has also recently been announced that Battlefield 2042 will have the series’ first non-binary character, Sundance.

In even more Battlefield 2042 news, aim assist will be made stronger at launch which could prove divisive.

Battlefield 2042 will launch on November 19 with its early access period commencing November 12.

In other gaming news, official concept art for Stars Of Blood reveals what Valve’s cancelled ‘space pirates’ game would have looked like.

We’ve also seen what the Steam Store will look like on the Steam Deck, courtesy of SteamDB’s creator, Pavel Djundik.