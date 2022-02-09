‘Battlefield 2042’ petition demanding refunds passes 50,000 signatures

A petition demanding that EA issues refunds across all platforms for Battlefield 2042 has passed 50,000 signatures, following the mixed reception to the shooter’s first few months.

Hosted on Change.org, the petition – titled “Allow refund[s] for Battlefield 2042 on all platforms” – currently sits at 54,540 signatures at time of writing.

The petition states that “EA’s release of Battlefield 2042 was a mockery of every customer who purchased this video game for [£50] due to EA’s false advertising,” and adds that the game has “cost consumers millions of dollars in damages and upset thousands of customers worldwide”.

“According to many consumer reports, Electronic Arts and Dice did not keep many promises made at launch, and Battlefield 2042 was launched as unplayable. Even today, Battlefield 2042 has bugs that drastically change the in-game experience so much that it’s deemed an unfinished release by many community members,” it alleges.

It goes on to say that if the petition receives 50,000 signatures or more, “one of the best class-action lawsuit lawyers in the country is willing to take our case against EA.”

Negative sentiment surrounding the state of Battlefield 2042 follows the troubled launch of the game, which received thousands of negative Steam reviews due to performance issues and perceived problems with the design of the game.

Earlier this month, Dice shared that Battlefield 2042‘s scoreboard update had been pushed back to March, and EA declined to state Battlefield 2042‘s sales figures in an investor call. While the company didn’t touch on specifics, it did refer to Battlefield 2042‘s sales as “disappointing”.

