‘Battlefield 2042’ short film Exodus confirms return of Battlefield 4 heroes

Battlefield 2042 may not have a single-player campaign, but it’s bringing a boat load of story in a new short film, Exodus which sees the return of some Battlefield 4 characters.

A new short film, titled Exodus has been unveiled by EA which gives us a glimpse of the events behind the all-out war we find in Battlefield 2042.

The short film focuses on the “No-Pats” – a group of people whose countries have collapsed and find themselves without patriation. This inevitably leads to the conflict which drives Battlefield 2042.

But the most surprising reveal is the return of two Battlefield 4 characters.

“Battlefield 4’s Kimble “Irish” Graves returns – no longer a Marine, but the commander of the No-Pat vessel Exodus, forced to choose between the lives of the 200 refugees on his boat and the future of all the Non-Patriated,” says the YouTube description. “Witness the events that will trigger an all-out war in this standalone short film set in the World of 2042.”

Additionally, Clayton “Pac” Pakowski returns aboard the Exodus – signalling a rather cool return for some of Battlefield 4’s heroes.

However, “Irish” will also return in the Battlefield 2042 game as a playable operator.

His signature speciality is the DCS deployable cover, and the APS-36 Shootdown Sentinel, which counters explosive projectiles. Irish’s trait allows him to gain armour with every kill.

Pre-ordering the game will also give you access to the Irish – Battle Hardened Legendary Skin giving you a new cosmetic option for the classic Battlefield character.

