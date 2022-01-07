‘Battlefield 2042’ subreddit may be shut down due to developer harassment

The Battlefield 2042 subreddit may be locked down after continuing developer harassment and toxicity.

The news comes after a tweet thread by a Battlefield 2042 spokesperson led to a social media dogpile with fans criticising the game and its developer – EA DICE.

EA global communications director, Andy McNamara, tweeted that the team was just getting back to work after a break over Christmas. Since deleted, he explained that “people gotta rest” and also said “love you guys but these expectations are brutal”. The tweet also pointed out that McNamara checked Reddit and Twitter to find that fans “are pissed we didn’t do enough…during the holiday break”.

The tweets were shared on the Battlefield 2042 subreddit which led to some significant backlash. While some fans were understanding of the need for a break, others mocked McNamara or continued to complain.

The thread ended up accruing over 10,000 upvotes and 2,000 comments before it was locked. Comments included “we wanted a finished game. Sorry for being unreasonable. I guess this unfinished buggy shit is all you are capable of making”.

Another aggressive comment stated “if I made a bad thing at work I have to work as long as it needs to remove the failure.” The comment added “I paid 100$ for the game and it’s only 20% finished but you are doing some nice long holidays. If the job as game developer is too hard, don’t do it”.

Eventually, the Battlefield 2042 subreddit mod team published a post effectively telling the community to be less toxic or not post at all. The post explains that three options are being considered. If toxicity goes down, the subreddit will continue without “further restrictions”. Alternatively, if it stays at current levels, threads will be locked early. Finally, if it increases, the subreddit will be closed for a period of time.

Battlefield 2042 has suffered a lot of issues since launch. Most recently, its Rush mode was removed despite fan requests for it to stay.

As well as that, insider knowledge has suggested that the game should have featured “earthquakes, fire tornadoes, tsunamis, and volcano eruptions“. A satisfaction survey released last month aimed to find what needs improving. Even the addition of a Santa style skin provoked ire from many fans.

