‘Battlefield 2042’ to launch class system update next week

EA Dice has revealed the launch date for Battlefield 2042’s 3.2 update, which will bring long-awaited changes to the class system.

Back in August, EA shared plans to rework the “polarising” specialist system into a classic class system, with the specialists falling into one of four categories: Assault, Recon, Support and Engineer.

“The biggest point of feedback we’ve heard from you around specialists is that their current design means you’ve lost the feeling of class identity and a more defined sense of role on the battlefield,” developers said at the time. In November, EA Dice shared further details about how the reworked system will work.

According to a new blog, EA Dice undertook several rounds of playtests and feedback with the developer saying that the community’s “voice and thoughts have flowed through the entirety of this process, and it’s a testament to how we continuously strive to make improvements for you both big and small, by maintaining an open dialogue with you.”

Update 3.2 for #Battlefield 2042 is arriving next week. 🪖 The Return to the Class System

🗺 Breakaway map rework

🔫 New Vault weapons

🪛 Thermal Scopes

🚘 APS & Below Radar for vehicles Find out what’s new 👇 https://t.co/BFfmoLJOsL pic.twitter.com/ZuBkeR2e3P — Battlefield (@Battlefield) January 27, 2023

EA Dice went on to explain that “the return to the class system will shake up how you are used to playing Battlefield 2042, from gadgets and equipment now being attached to the class of your particular choosing, to how you’re approaching the role of that class as you play throughout your matches.”

Now, classes will have their own speciality weapons and equipment meaning “it should now feel much better to perform the class and role as it was originally intended to be, and as you are used to doing so from previous Battlefield titles.”

Read our Dev Notes for full details on our team's journey to get this update into your hands:https://t.co/v3YcHnu6kn If you prefer, you can also listen along via the Inside Battlefield Podcast:https://t.co/sVz2Wzofzj — Battlefield (@Battlefield) January 27, 2023

Custom loadouts will also apply to different specialists of the same class. “When update 3.2 arrives, you’ll find that your current loadouts have been reset to their default status so you can focus on rebuilding them specific for each class,” said EA Dice.

The 3.2 update is set to launch at some point next week and will also introduce a reworked Breakaway map which “has been streamlined and reduced in size to encourage more intensive encounters”.

The update will also introduce three new vault weapons alongside new scopes and suppressors – you can check out the full patch notes here.

