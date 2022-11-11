‘Battlefield 2042’ to rework classes as it comes to Game Pass

EA Dice has confirmed further changes to the proposed Class system in Battlefield 2042 following player feedback.

Back in August, EA shared plans to rework the “polarising” specialist system into a classic class system, with the Specialists falling into one of four categories: Assault, Recon, Support and Engineer.

“The biggest point of feedback we’ve heard from you around Specialists is that their current design means you’ve lost the feeling of class identity and a more defined sense of role on the battlefield,” developers said at the time.

Now, following fan feedback and playtests with existing players, EA Dice has given more details about how the reworked system will work.

Specialists Boris, Crawford and Lis will be categorised as Engineers, which is a class centered around aiding and fighting vehicles. Casper, Paik and Rao will be classed as Recon, who provide themselves and their teammates with intel on enemy positions, and designate targets.

Elsewhere Angel, Irish, Falck will fall under the Support Class, providing health, revives and ammo to ensure teammates can stay active in the fight while Dozer, Mackay and Sundance will become Assault Class, specialised at fighting infantry and shining on the frontlines of combat.

EA Dice is also making changes to balance the available gadgets.

Specialists under the Assault Class will always have a Med Pen available and can choose one gadget from the likes of Smoke Launcher, IBA Armor Plate, C5 Explosive or M18 Claymore.

Specialists under the Engineer Class will always have a Repair Tool available and can choose one gadget from the likes of Anti-Tank Mine, Recoilless M5, FXM-33 AA Missile, FGM-148 Javelin or EOD Bot.

Specialists under the Support Class will always have a Defibrillator available and can choose one gadget from the likes of Ammo Crate, Medical Crate, Smoke Launcher or M18 Claymore.

Specialists under the Recon Class will always have an Insertion Beacon available and can choose one gadget from the likes of T-UGS, Tracer Dart Gun, M18 Claymore, C5 Explosive, Prox Sensor or SOFLAM Designator.

Here's what we've been working on in our new #Battlefield 2042 Dev Update! 🎮 Free Access periods for all platforms in December

⛑ Reintroducing Classes in early 2023 as part of Season 3

👀 Started pre-production on all new content beyond Season 4 👉 https://t.co/Kx31aKyabl pic.twitter.com/cRw1pIHwC3 — Battlefield (@Battlefield) November 10, 2022

Elsewhere, EA has confirmed that the reworked classes won’t include weapon restrictions, but will offer bonuses if certain classes use certain weapons. “Our design intent for this new system is to help enforce your role on the battlefield while simultaneously making you more readable to other players. That leads to better balance and more teamplay, alongside maintaining current freedom of choice that many of you are used to, and enjoy. We feel it’s the right approach to make using Class-specific weapons meaningful.”

These updates are due to launch in the latter half of season 3, with that new season beginning later this month.

The launch of season three will also see Battlefield 2042 available on Xbox Game Pass, via EA Access.

PC players will also have access to a free trial period between December 1 and December 5, with Battlefield 2042 available for free via Steam. Newcomers will also get a welcome bundle that includes “a collection of new cosmetics, as well as instant access to the season 1 and 2 Specialists, Lis and Crawford.”

In other gaming news, streamers have shared a first look at Warzone’s upcoming DMZ mode.