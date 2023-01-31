‘Battlefield 2042’ update 3.2.0 arrives with old class system

Battlefield 2042 update 3.2.0 has launched today (January 31), bringing some significant changes to the first-person shooter title – including the re-introduction of its old class system.

In a recent post, EA told gamers that they would once be able to “play as the familiar Assault, Engineer, Recon and Support” roles following the update.

It came after the company shared plans to rework the “polarising” specialist system into a classic class system last summer.

“The biggest point of feedback we’ve heard from you around specialists is that their current design means you’ve lost the feeling of class identity and a more defined sense of role on the battlefield,” developers said at the time.

In November 2022, EA Dice shared further details about how the reworked system would work.

The 3.2.0 update was scheduled to launch at 9am GMT today.

Other changes within the latest iteration of Battlefield 2042 include the ability to customise your class with Class Equipment, Class Gadgets and Weapon Proficiencies; a map rework; new vault weapons (M39 EMR, MTAR-21, PP-2000); and exclusive rewards for Year 1 Pass, Gold and Ultimate owners.

“Update 3.2.0 is a major moment for the team as we have worked on the Return to the Class System for Battlefield 2042, alongside many other changes and improvements,” the new post reads.

“You’ve told us how you’d like to see gameplay evolve and we’re extremely excited to get those changes into your hands. Thank you for all your feedback leading up to its release. Once you’ve played – let us know what you think!”

You can read the full 3.2.0 patch notes here.

EA previously said that “the return to the class system will shake up how you are used to playing Battlefield 2042, from gadgets and equipment now being attached to the class of your particular choosing, to how you’re approaching the role of that class as you play throughout your matches”.