‘Battlefield 2042’ update will bring “over 400” improvements next week

Battlefield 2042 developer Dice has shared that the shooter’s next patch will include “over 400” bug fixes and quality of life changes when it launches next week.

Yesterday (April 13), Dice community manager Kevin Johnson (via VGC) shared that Battlefield 2042‘s update 4.0 will launch “next week”.

Ahead of the update’s full patch notes, Johnson has teased that it will include “over 400+ individual fixes, bugs, and [quality of life] improvements.”

Advertisement

Johnson went on to touch on some of these changes, which include an overhaul to attachments that will ensure “they feel unique and have an impact on your loadout choice and gunplay.”

Operators Rao and Paik will also get updated traits, while Sundance’s Grenade Belt will be tweaked to allow for “better Anti-Armor Grenade target acquisition within their immediate vicinity.”

Update 4.0 will also bring tweaks to Battlefield 2042‘s Ribbons system “to allow easier unlocking across modes such as Rush,” while XP gains for more teamwork-oriented behaviour will be increased to encourage working together.

Finally, next week’s patch will also rebalance vehicular combat in the game to ensure that infantry players can still pose a threat to those fighting from the safety of armoured vehicles.

Wrapping up, Johnson shared that “while this merely scratches the surface of update 4.0 in Battlefield 2042, we do appreciate the patience afforded to us with getting this update out there.”

Advertisement

Back in March, update 3.3 for Battlefield 2042 added a long-requested scoreboard feature and a litany of bug fixes as well as a “thank you” bundle for players who purchased more expensive versions of the game.

In other news, a fan remake of Club Penguin has been closed down, with three of the project’s developers arrested by City of London Police. The arrests follow a copyright takedown notice filed by Disney.