‘Battlefield 2042’ video shows off three new multiplayer maps

EA has released a new video for Battlefield 2042, showing off three of the new maps coming to the game.

The video embedded below starts by showing Renewal, taking place in the Eastern Desert of Egypt. It looks to be a mixture of industrial sites and buildings in the desert, with the footage depicting the hectic Battlefield multiplayer most have come to expect from the series.

Next up is the Breakaway map set in Antarctica, where verticality and quick movement seem to be the focus of the map, as players are shown wing-suit gliding and zip lining to get around the landscape. What looks like a frozen-over lake and some platforms are also present in the footage, so we could be seeing ice breaking as a part of the changes in this map.

Last up is Discarded, set in Alang, India, which is all about storage containers, boats, and cranes. Very little is shown off for this map in particular, as all of the maps show some pretty basic gameplay and nothing to indicate what massive environmental events will potentially take place in them.

We recently learned about the third and final mode coming to the multiplayer forced Battlefield 2042, called Hazard Zone. We even compiled everything we know about the new mode into one article, like how it ties into the game’s narrative, the map size changes, and more.

You can expect to give these new maps a go when Battlefield 2042 releases on November 19 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5 and PC.

