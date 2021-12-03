‘Battlefield 2042’ will get a new map called Exposure next year

EA has teased that Battlefield 2042 will be getting a new map called Exposure next year, with the studio sharing high hopes for what it will involve.

Speaking to Gamespot yesterday (December 2), EA has discussed what’s next for Battlefield 2042. This includes an upcoming map called Exposure, which EA says will take “map design to a whole new level”.

Outside of those details, EA has been tight-lipped about what fans can expect from the mysterious map, though it has shared more on what else is coming to the shooter. Much of this involves addressing complaints from the community, including bringing back “fan-favourite systems” like a scoreboard and other “improvements to social systems”.

Elsewhere in the future of Battlefield, Respawn co-founder Vince Zampella has been announced as the new head of the franchise. This comes as EA has detailed plans for a “connected Battlefield universe“, which will reportedly deliver “new kinds of experiences” for fans.

Before getting there however, EA may need to focus on polishing its latest release. Since launching in November, Battlefield 2042 has drawn significant criticism from its own community. The launch was marred by thousands of negative Steam reviews, many of which alleged that the FPS was a big step backwards for EA.

Most recently, players have been levelling complaints at a Santa Claus skin that looked set to be joining the game.

Since launch, Battlefield 2042 has received several large patches aimed at bringing the game up to standard. The latest patch fixed over 300 issues earlier in the week, with EA detailing “a large amount of fixes, balance changes and quality of life enhancements“.

Unfortunately, yesterday (December 2) this patch caused a range of server issues for players, though EA confirmed that it was working on a fix.

