‘Battlefield 2042’s’ first update drops ahead of full release

The first update to Battlefield 2042 has been detailed ahead of the game’s full release.

The update, which was detailed on the EA website is said to be: “a small update targeted at addressing some critical issues that we identified shortly before the start of Early Access.” The post also revealed that two further patches are scheduled “over the next 30 days”.

You can read the full patch notes below.

Implemented server side upgrades that are targeted at reducing instances of rubber banding, often experienced in the later part of a round in All-Out Warfare modes.

Significantly reduced instances of stuttering when playing on Breakaway. If the silo’s are destroyed, it should no longer reduce performance on the server.

A note that we are continuing to investigate similar occurrences that have been reported to us on other maps.

When looking at allies on your team, their names will now correctly display.

Adjusted the animations for Falck during the end of round sequence to ensure that she is displayed correctly.

Updated a skin earnable for Boris via mastery progression with a new name: Gator.

Ensured that TDM rounds in Battlefield Portal always start with random deploy set as active. We observed that this sometimes wasn’t active when moving from round to round, but have now fixed this.

Applied a set of measures that ensure the correct number of AI spawn in Custom Battlefield Portal modes using the Free for All preset.

PC Only – Enabled specialist selection in Hazard Zone via mouse interaction, removing the need to lock in your selection with the Spacebar.

Fixed a rare occurrence in Hazard Zone that would sometimes cause the end of round flow to not activate correctly, ensuring that the correct amount of bonus XP was awarded.

Repaired an issue found in Hazard Zone that could cause players to be shown on the map when they were not visible, or spotted.

Provided a fix for Hazard Zone players who were not seeing their extraction streaks updating correctly.

In our 3 star review of Battlefield 2042, we said: “Battlefield 2042‘s biggest problem is it tries to deliver power to the players at the expense of everything else. However, when every player is exceptional all of the time, the end result is that everything just appears altogether ordinary. Beautiful graphics and some incredibly well-done remakes of earlier games can’t stop this Battlefield from being a disappointment.”

Battlefield 2042 is out now on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, the Xbox One X, Xbox One S and Xbox Series X & Xbox Series S

