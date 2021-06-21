‘Battlefield 4’ server capacity has been increased due to ‘Battlefield 2042’ hype

Following a sudden increase in the Battlefield 4 player base, EA has increased server capacity for the game.

In a recent forum post spotted by PC Gamer, an EA community manager has announced that server capacity for the US West region has been increased as “queue times in the US West region were far longer than in other regions.”

The changes have already been made, meaning players “can expect less waiting, and more playing.”

The manager attributes an increase in demand to the recent reveal of Battlefield 2042, which was announced earlier in the month (June 9) and has since received a host of new information.

The post states that “We were absolutely blown away by your excitement and reactions to the recent Battlefield 2042 reveal”, and mentions that since the reveal “many of you have jumped back into Battlefield 4“.

It’s likely that excitement for Battlefield 2042 isn’t the only cause for an increased player base – Battlefield 4 was free for Amazon Prime members, available through most of June until yesterday (June 20).

The upcoming game from EA Dice has received new videos on a variety of upcoming features, including “extreme weather“, 128 player maps and even more – here’s everything we know about Battlefield 2042 so far.

Unlike Battlefield 4 – which is set in 2020 – Battlefield 2042 will be set in the near future and will feature all sorts of new gadgets, including a wingsuit that will allow players to survive being picked up and thrown by a tornado.

Battlefield 2042 will launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and the Xbox Series X|S and is scheduled to release on October 22, 2021.

In other news, a host of new information regarding Battlefield 2042’s All-Out Warfare game mode has been revealed, which will aim to combine the Conquest and Breakthrough game modes from previous games.