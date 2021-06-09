‘Battlefield 6’ confirmed as ‘Battlefield 2042’ with cinematic trailer

After weeks of leaks and speculation, EA DICE has officially revealed the next instalment of the Battlefield series as Battlefield 2042.

An in-game cinematic trailer premiered today (June 9) that takes the series to a near-future setting with combat raging from the remote Antarctic to neon-lit cities dominated by skyscrapers.

In a press statement, EA called Battlefield 2042 “a groundbreaking first-person shooter set to revolutionize the modern multiplayer sandbox”.

Advertisement

“Powered by cutting-edge technology that pushes the capabilities of next-generation hardware, the game drops players into a near-future, all-out-war experience that includes the franchise’s hallmark, game-changing destruction.”

Watch the reveal trailer for Battlefield 2042 below:

One of the most prominent features shown during the trailer is that specialists, the game’s all-new playable soldiers, will have access to a wingsuit to traverse and fight while in the air.

Another new gadget shown is what appears to be a robotic dog that can be dropped into battle, which is seen sprinting across an urban battlefield.

While it’s not clear from this trailer what exactly players will be able to do, a Battlefield 2042 gameplay reveal is set for this Sunday, June 13, although much more is planned to be shown during EA Play Live in July.

Advertisement

EA has however confirmed that the new All-Out Warfare, the next generation of fan-favourite modes Conquest and Breakthrough, will feature “the largest maps ever for the franchise”, and allow for up to 128 players on next-gen platforms.

“Battlefield 2042 is an evolution of the franchise and embraces what our players want – the ultimate Battlefield multiplayer sandbox with intense combat and a ton of incredible, unexpected events,” said Oskar Gabrielson, general manager of DICE.

“All of us across DICE in Stockholm, DICE LA, Criterion, and EA Gothenburg have had so much fun developing this game and now it’s time to let players jump in. What they’ll find is that we’ve built three distinct, absolutely epic experiences that we think they’ll love.”

Battlefield 2042 launches on October 22 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

Elsewhere, the next Call of Duty is reportedly skipping E3 in favour of an in-game Warzone reveal event later this summer.