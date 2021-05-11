‘Battlefield 6’ will be revealed in June, Electronic Arts teases

Electronic Arts (EA) has hinted that it will share more details about the highly anticipated Battlefield 6 this June.

According to a new tweet from the official Battlefield account, the series’ developer EA DICE is set to reveal more about the forthcoming game next month. “Words that rhyme with Soon,” it tweeted. “June. Boom.”

Words that rhyme with Soon: June

Boom — Battlefield (@Battlefield) May 10, 2021

Advertisement

The company had previously hinted at an announcement back in April, when it told fans to “get ready for our reveal soon”. At the time, it had been speculated that the reveal would occur in May, but GamesBeat reporter Jeff Grubb later alleged that the event had been “moved”.

More notably, E3 2021 is also set to take place from June 13 to 14. The long-running gaming convention has traditionally been the venue where developers reveal AAA titles like Battlefield 6. However, it’s currently unclear whether EA will be in attendance at the event.

The game developer had previously skipped E3 in favour of its own EA Play Live event, which it had hosted last year in place of the cancelled E3 2020. Earlier this year, AltChar claimed that EA Play Live would take place on June 14, although EA has yet to confirm this.

In April, developer EA DICE’s general manager Oskar Gabrielson said in a blog post that the new Battlefield game is being developed by the “biggest Battlefield development team ever” and promised “a jaw-dropping experience”.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, supposed screenshots from a leaked trailer of Battlefield 6 surfaced. The leaked images seemed to suggest that the franchise would be returning to a contemporary timeline as opposed to the World War II setting of its predecessor Battlefield V.