‘Battlefield Portal’ builder app is live ahead of Early Access

EA DICE has made the Battlefield Portal web app available early – allowing Battlefield 2042 players to begin creating and sharing custom modes.

Battlefield 2042 is due to be officially released on Early Access in two days. However, the online Battlefield Portal builder app has been launched early for all players.

The online creator tool was given an impressive showcase just last week with a minute and a half of gameplay footage that reveals just what the Battlefield Portal is capable of creating.

One of the highlights included the Battle of the Bulge map with Battlefield 1942 and Battlefield 2042 players facing off against each other.

An official blog post also revealed what kind of options you can find within the Battlefield Portal – with Conquest Large, Conquest, Rush, Free-For-All and Team Deathmatch modes as a starting point.

“Starting at launch, we’ll have default experiences live in-game that allow you to relive these classic maps, alongside their classic factions, equipped with the weapons, gadgets, and classes that brought them to life,” said EA.

Now, completely unannounced by EA or EA DICE, the new Battlefield Portal app has been made available – two days before the game’s Early Access release. That means you can get your hands on the editor right now and start bashing together your favourite Battlefield experiences, as well as saving them ready for launch and sharing them with your friends.

Although the early release of the Battlefield Portal builder app came as a bit of a surprise, it also makes some sense. After all, it means that Battlefield players can start putting together custom game modes ahead of the game’s launch – jumping straight in once early access is available on Friday (November 12).

However, the Battlefield Portal builder isn’t the only part of Battlefield 2042 that’s escaped into the wild – with one player able to access game early via Xbox Series X|S pre-load.

