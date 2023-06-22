‘Battlefield’-style shooter ‘BattleBit Remastered’ takes Steam by storm

Low-poly first-person shooter (FPS) BattleBit Remastered has surged in popularity since its launch last week.

The impressive low-poly shooter, which takes inspiration from the Battlefield series yet runs with the graphical fidelity of Minecraft, has already gained a huge following, becoming one of the best selling games on Steam in its first week.

The game is currently in early access and has been created by a core team of just 3 developers.

“BattleBit Remastered is a low-poly, massive multiplayer FPS, supporting 254 players per server,” reads the game’s description. “Battle on a near-fully destructible map with various vehicles!”

Battles feature a wide range of vehicles including tanks, helicopters, and boats. Players can also choose from over 45 weapons, which can each be augmented to suit your playstyle.

Most impressively, BattleBit Remastered surged to the top of Steam’s global top-sellers list earlier this week, ahead of much bigger games such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Thanks for making us the #1 Selling Game Globally on Steam, this is unbelievable❤️. #BattleBitRises pic.twitter.com/aZYchWShPh — BATTLEBIT 🚀 AVAILABLE NOW! (@BattleBitGame) June 15, 2023

The game features destructible environments and has reportedly been “exhaustively optimised,” and can support up to 254 players per server. Unlike many shooters, Battlebit Remastered also features a proximity-based voice comms system that enables players to chat with their enemies and allies alike.

Its most impressive game modes offer 127 v 127 battles, and the team is already talking about the future of the game.

Just yesterday, BattleBit Remastered reached a record amount of concurrent players with 62,435 online at the same time. It was also the ninth most-played game on Steam yesterday – an impressive feat for a new indie release.

BattleBit Remastered is available to download from Steam right now.

