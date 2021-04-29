‘Battlefield V’ and ‘Wreckfest’ lead May’s free PS Plus offerings

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has revealed the three games that will be made free in the month of May for its PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Announced via the official PlayStation blog, the three titles have been revealed to be Wreckfest: Drive Hard, Die Last for PS5 and Battlefield V and Stranded Deep for PS4. The latter two titles will also be playable on PS5 through backwards compatibility. All three games will be available for free for a month from May 4 onwards.

May’s special PS5 game will be Wreckfest: Drive Hard, Die Last. The 2019 racing game lets players piece together and upgrade cars stitched together from a plethora of fallen foes. Besides the standard modes, players will also be able to challenge up to 24 players in the multiplayer mode.

Arguably the biggest title of the month’s offerings, 2018’s Battlefield V puts forth one of the most gripping and harrowing portrayals of World War 2 in video game history. Players will be able to enjoy both the game’s thrilling single-player campaign, as well as online co-op missions.

Closing out May’s free PS Plus offerings is survival game Stranded Deep. The game casts players into the Pacific Ocean as a long plane crash survivor who must face some of the most life-threatening scenarios possible including shark attacks.

Other notable PS Plus titles in the past include Days Gone, Control Ultimate Edition, and Final Fantasy VII Remake.

In other game news, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition is currently available for free on PlayStation until May 14 as part of Sony’s Play At Home initiative.