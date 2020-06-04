‘Battlefield V’s’ final update has been released today

Battlefield V has dropped its latest and final update today, bringing new maps and gadgets with it.

EA DICE shared the update via the Battlefield V Reddit page with a breakdown of everything that has been incorporated. The announcement also brings a sleuth of patches to fix certain issues.

The Battlefield V update brings two new maps with it for multiplayer users to engage in. The first map is Al Marj Encampment, which is set in Libya is an infantry only map. Players can expect to be thrust into both close-quarters and ranged combat. Provence is the second map, which has been expanded from its previous version to include more open areas for vehicle combat.

As well as this, nine new weapons, six new vehicles, five new gadgets, and three new types of grenades have been added.

The company “recognise that there are more important conversations taking place in the world today” and added that this is the reason “you haven’t seen us publish promotional material around the update this week”.

EA recently revealed in a statement on its site that they’ve contributed $1 million “to organizations dedicated to the fight for racial justice in the U.S. and against discrimination around the world.” The company will also double any employee contributions to supported organisations.

In other news, Infinity Ward have taken the decision to postpone the launch of their latest season of Call of Duty this week as they decided “now is not the time” in light of recent events.

