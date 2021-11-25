‘Battlefield’ head of design announces departure from EA Dice

Fawzi Mesmar, who has been head of design at EA Dice since 2019, is leaving the studio this month.

Mesmar, who oversaw design for titles like Battlefield 2042 and Star Wars Battlefront 2, will formally leave EA Dice on November 26.

As reported by VGC, Mesmar’s departure was announced in an email sent to staff earlier this week. Within the email, Mesmar said “it was an absolute pleasure to serve on the best design teams in the galaxy” and thanked staff for putting faith in him.

Mesmar went on to say why he was moving on from EA Dice:

“I have been made an offer I couldn’t refuse at another company that has been kind enough to wait for me until we have shipped [Battlefield 2042]. It was super important to me to be here with the team as we achieve this historical milestone.”

Mesmar also clarified that his plans to accept a job elsewhere have been in the works for a while, and suggests that EA already seems to have someone in mind to fill the vacancy.

“While Oskar [Gabrielson, studio GM] and myself have been discussing my succession plans for some time – and it will be announced in due course – we opted to delay this communication till after launch to keep the focus – rightfully so – on the game we’ve been putting a monumental amount of effort on,” Mesmar explained.

The launch of Battlefield 2042 has been critical, as a negative response from players caused the newly-released shooter to become one of Steam’s worst-reviewed games.

That being said, EA Dice is addressing some of the community’s biggest issues with a patch this week – including changes to weapon bloom and overpowered hovercraft.

