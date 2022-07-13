The long-awaited Bayonetta 3 finally has a release date, and it’s releasing this October.

This announcement is accompanied by a brand new trailer showcasing over three minutes of in-game footage, with the game releasing exclusively for Nintendo Switch on October 28.

The trailer gives us more of a look at the signature combat that the franchise is acclaimed for, as well as a glimpse at the Demon Masquerade ability for Bayonetta that “channels the demon linked to her weapon”.

Advertisement

As expected, there’s a lot of chaotic action to digest, including some clips of Bayonetta’s new summons and a turret shooting section. The footage is accompanied by interjections of dialogue from the game’s cast, including the likes of Rodin, Enzo, Luka, Jeanne, and Bayonetta herself, as well as a couple of new faces.

What’s most notable is the new playable character, Viola, who is described as a “witch-in-training”, and fights alongside her cat demon, Cheshire. Viola also fights using a sword, and dons a punk rock aesthetic that contrasts strongly against Bayonetta’s design.

The description for the game on the Nintendo website reads “fight your way through the streets of Tokyo, the mountains of China, and many other locales! Along the way you’ll meet a virtual coven of Bayonettas, each more fabulous than the last.”

The Trinity Masquerade Edition is also coming alongside the base version, which includes a physical copy of the game, a 200-page artbook, and “three special game sleeves which combine to form a panoramic artwork.” The original Bayonetta is also getting a physical release for Nintendo Switch on September 30 just ahead of the third game’s release.

This special Trinity Masquerade Edition of #Bayonetta3 also dances its way onto #NintendoSwitch on 28/10! It features a 200-page artbook, as well as three special game sleeves which combine to form a panoramic artwork. pic.twitter.com/GHhnHottxJ — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) July 13, 2022

Advertisement

Bayonetta 3 was originally announced all the way back in The Game Awards 2017 with a teaser trailer that showed some CG footage and a logo for the game. It wasn’t until 2021 that we finally got to see in-game footage. The last entry in the franchise was the Wii U 2014 exclusive Bayonetta 2, which later got re-released on Switch alongside a digital version of the original game.

In other news, Unity has announced a merger with Ironsource.