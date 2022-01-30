‘Bayonetta 3’ lead game designer joins ‘Ghostwire: Tokyo’ studio

PlatinumGames’ Marius Hermanavicius has left development on Bayonetta 3 to join Tango Gameworks, which is currently finishing Ghostwire: Tokyo.

Tango Gameworks is releasing its next game, Ghostwire: Tokyo, later this year after being delayed last year. The title will release for the PS5, but a recent hiring could provide insight into their next project.

PlatinumGames is known for third-person action games such as the upcoming Bayonetta 3, and the lead game designer for the game has now moved to Tango Gameworks, as revealed through LinkedIn. This suggests that it is possible that Tango Gameworks is working on a third-person action game of its own.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Platinum Games saw a change in leadership as president Kenichi Sata stepped down. The vice-president Atushi Inaba took over as CEO.

Sato explained that “we now need to accelerate our efforts to create new games that only PlatinumGames can create”. He added that the “best way to do this is to hand over the presidency to Inaba”.

Atsushi Inaba was previously vice-president of PlatinumGames and head producer of its development division. He continues to hold the studio head role in addition to being CEO. Before joining PlatinumGames, he was CEO and producer of Clover Studio, best known for Viewtiful Joe, Okami, and God Hand.

In a separate statement, Inaba explained that “creating innovative forms of play…is the belief PlatinumGames was founded on”. He added that this is “something that will never change”.

“Approaching “fun” with complete sincerity has always been important to me,” he added. As well as that, he explained that “the real enjoyment from games comes from the freedom given to both the creator and user”.

Advertisement

In other news, a Discord bot that offers a play to earn minigame that allows cryptocurrency trades has been forced to clarify that it does not do any crypto mining after community backlash.