‘Bayonetta 3’ will be “100 times” better for those that played the previous games

Bayonetta 3 executive director Hideki Kamiya has said those who’ve played the first two Bayonetta games will enjoy the upcoming third instalment much more.

Kamiya made the statement on Twitter earlier today (June 7), amid speculation that the game may not meet its 2022 release window.

“I wanted to say this again, but if you are thinking of playing Bayonetta 3, I definitely want you to play Bayonetta 1 and Bayonetta 2 by now… I think that person can enjoy the story 100 times more,” wrote Kamiya, before sharing the Bayonetta 2 Introductory video.

Bayonetta 3 was initially announced in 2017, and the PlatinumGames developed title is one of the studio’s most anticipated games of recent memory. The last anyone heard the game had its first proper trailer and a 2022 release confirmed back in September of last year.

In his thread, Kamiya goes on to explain how he wrote a scenario for the game based on the idea that players have already experienced the first two titles. Kamiya also uses the thread as a way to warn players, making sure they’re caught up ahead of the game’s release later this year.

As of now, it’s unclear when Bayonetta 3 will be released this year, but if Nintendo decides to do a Direct showcase sometime in June the game could have its release date revealed there, as the company is publishing the game exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

In a PlatinumGames blog post from last year, Kamiya wrote: “With Bayonetta 3, I’m still overseeing the world and story, but in order to breathe some new life into the game I’ve chosen Yusuke Miyata, a longtime and trusted co-worker (although he can be a bit of a goofball), as the director.”

In other news, iOS 16 will support multiple Nintendo Switch controllers when it launches later this year, including the Joy-Con and Pro Controller.