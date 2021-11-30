BBC iPlayer is now available on PlayStation 5

iPlayer, the BBC’s streaming service, is now available for PlayStation 5. The app will be available to download through the Media tab on the PlayStation Store.

From today (November 30), BBC has made its popular online streaming app available for download on the PlayStation 5 through the PlayStation Store. The PS5 previously supported a number of TV, music and film streaming apps including: Netflix, Disney +, Crunchyroll, AppleTV+, Apple Music, Amazon Prime Video and Spotify.

The current generation console has the ability to stream all of these services in 4K definition when the TV show or film allows it. It also offers other popular free streaming services such as YouTube and Twitch.

Neil Hall, Head of Product at BBC iPlayer said this on the BBC website:

“We’re always working to make iPlayer available across as many platforms as we can, and we’re delighted to add the PS5 to the 15,000+ devices where BBC iPlayer is already available.”

He also describes how PS5 users will be able to download the service to their consoles.

“From today, PS5 owners can add the BBC iPlayer app by going to the Media tab on the PS5 home screen and selecting BBC iPlayer from the All Apps section. This will add BBC iPlayer to the app’s library and make it available to use direct from the PlayStation home screen.”

The BBC iPlayer is a free-to-watch streaming service that is available to UK residents who pay for their TV licenses. It contains a number of TV shows and films commissioned for or bought by the BBC such as Sir David Attenborough’s new documentary The Mating Game.

