‘Beat Saber’ Fall Out Boy pack is available now

Fall Out Boy has joined the Beat Saber roster with a collection of old and new tracks for players to slice blocks to.

Fall Out Boy is the latest artist to join Beat Saber, following the likes of Billie Eilish, Skrillex, and Lady Gaga. The pack is available now to download on Steam or the Oculus Store, and it includes eight tracks from the band’s history.

The full tracklist is below:

‘Centuries’

‘Thnks fr th Mmrs’

‘This Ain’t A Scene, It’s An Arms Race’

‘Immortals’

‘I Don’t Care’

‘My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark (Light Em Up)’

‘Dance, Dance’

‘Irresistible’

The songs also leverage Beat Saber’s new stage system, including several new lighting points. Beat Saber players will find themselves in a crowd for Fall Out Boys tracks, complete with pyrotechnics. You can watch the reveal trailer here.

Beat Saber’s previous pack was the free OST 5, which added new lighting and included two new note types. The first is the Arc Note, which provides players with a trail that attaches to their sabre and guides them to the next block that needs slicing. The second is the Chain Note, which contains several small sections that need to be sliced through in one motion.

These new note types are present in the Fall Out Boy pack, making them the first artist featured in the game to include them outside of an OST. The new notes don’t change the scoring system in any way, but instead serve to better represent some of the sounds in each track.

Each track costs £1.69 individually or can be purchased in a pack that includes all songs for £9.36.

