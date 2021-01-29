The Bernie Sanders inauguration meme comes to Soulcalibur VI

Senator Bernie Sanders has been added to Bandai Namco‘s Soulcalibur VI by fans after a meme of the politician went viral last week.

The meme of Sanders sitting cross-legged on a small folding chair, wearing a warm coat, facemask, and oversized mittens at Joe Biden‘s inauguration as president spread across the internet as people photoshopped him into various scenarios.

The US senator has now been added to fighting game Soulcalibur VI through fan efforts. The mode was created by DeviantArt member User619, using a model that was created by Twitter user JoeMashups.

A video of the mod in action is available on below, and shows Bernie fighting a host of characters from Soulcalibur VI:

Soulcalibur already has a healthy character creation scene, allowing for characters to be made in the image of others.

The mod doesn’t use this function, but instead replaces the character Azwel, who makes magic weapons appear out of thing air.

There’s no animation for Bernie, but that’s in keeping with the style of the meme which never edits Bernie’s stance.

Sanders himself is well aware of the meme, and responded to it in his usual style, downplaying it by saying “we make good mittens in Vermont.”

In his conversation with CBS’ Gayle King he also said “We know something about the cold, and we’re not so concerned with good fashion. We want to keep warm, and that’s what I did today.”

After the popularity of the meme increased, Sanders put the popular photo on a sweatshirt made available on his online store.

All proceeds of the $45 ‘Chairman Sanders Crewneck’ are set to go to the charity Meals on Wheels Vermont